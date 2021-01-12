Whiskerinos will have wait another year. The Kernville Chamber of Commerce announced that Whiskey Flat Days and Wild West Daze Rodeo have been canceled.
In a Facebook post, the chamber shared the cancellation was due to not being able to obtain the required county permits for the event that is held every year on Presidents Day weekend.
The four-day event has drawn upwards of 20,000 people, with about 20 percent of those attending locals and the rest driving up from Bakersfield and beyond.
Current Whiskey Flat Days Mayor Sky Rocket Jami, aka Jami Ragland-Ward, also posted a message that the chamber is planning raffles and more activities to help raise funds for the community. More details on those efforts will be shared soon.