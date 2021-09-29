12-year-old takes love of dinosaurs to victory at Kern County Fair

What’s better than taking first prize in your competition at the Kern County Fair? How about doing it three times in a row. That’s the luck of Elijah Stevenson, who again took home two first-place ribbons and a best of show award for his hobby display this year.
His winning exhibit, "Elijah's Theme Park," is on display now through the run of the fair. The Rosedale Middle School seventh-grader created an amusement park with a dinosaur roller coaster, Ferris wheel, other rides and even a Starbucks. Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James even makes an appearance thanks to his "Space Jam: A New Legacy" toy from McDonald's.
"Elijah said, 'LeBron James, I want him on the mountain,'" according to Elijah's mom, Nerissa Stevenson. "He said, 'Everybody loves LeBron, he's the king.' I said, 'No, Jesus is the king. LeBron is the player who everybody likes.'"
No offense to "King James," but the highlight of the piece is the Dinosaur T-Rex Tycoon coaster in which the car heads right through a dinosaur's mouth.
Each of the three years that Elijah has entered an exhibit, he's incorporated dinosaurs, which is one of his passions, Stevenson said.
"He has had an affinity for dinosaurs since he was 2 years old and an interest in creative arts," she said.
Diagnosed with autism at age 3, Elijah has channeled his energies into creative projects as well as activities with the League of Dreams.
Stevenson said her son's first entry into the fair was in 2018, inspired by his grandmother.
"My mom had gone to the fair and she said, 'He could do an exhibit ... He loves art, let him put something together.'"
The summer before the 2018 fair, Elijah created a jungle with prehistoric creatures, highways and waterways as well as "Jurassic Park" characters and Army and Navy service members.
"Everyone was in their place, some were even diving into water," Stevenson said.
He won a first-place ribbon along with judge’s choice and best of show. Afterward he was featured in a local TV news story as well as Kern County Family Magazine.
Bolstered by his success, Elijah entered again in 2019, focusing on a road that covered an entire island, with battery-operated jeeps and more armed forces and scientists. He also took first place that year.
After last year's fair was canceled due to the pandemic, Stevenson said Elijah was looking forward to entering this year.
"He said, 'I have to make my own park because I can't go to Disneyland, I can’t go to Universal (Studios)."
Going to the fairgrounds on opening day last Wednesday to see the results of judging, the mother and son found that Elijah was one award shy of his record, which the 12-year-old couldn't believe.
"I told him, 'Sometimes we win and sometimes we lose,' but then someone came up and said, 'Don't stop taking pictures!' Because they were short-staffed, they hadn't put all the awards out on the exhibits."
"Elijah said, 'Mommy, I told you!' He is the sweetest, kindest, most affectionate kid. He's such a great representation of what autism is, of those with special needs."
Stevenson said she continues to be inspired by what her son can accomplish and hopes that other families can be touched by his story.
"I want parents who have so little hope to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel."