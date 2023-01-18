$10,000 grant a 'purrfectly' good surprise for Kern County Animal Services

While bills arrive every month like clockwork, how often is a check in that mix, much less one for $10,000?
That was the case for Kern County Animal Services, which received that amount in grant funds courtesy of Arm & Hammer Feline Generous program's "Happily Furever After" contest.
Nick Cullen, the director of Kern County Animal Services, said the check came as a surprise, albeit a welcome one, earlier this month.
"We got a check in the mail for $10,000," he said. "Our business manager said, 'I need to find out what grant this is from.'
Asking staff if anyone else had applied for a grant — since Cullen is usually in charge of that — he learned the funds came from the Arm & Hammer contest, which aimed to highlight shelter cats deemed "purrfectly impurrfect," who might have been overlooked due to age, illness, appearance, having a misunderstood personality or being part of a bonded pair.
Arm & Hammer sought to share photos or videos of adoption success stories for these felines who might require a little extra patience and care to live "happily furrever after."
The winning entry from Bakersfield was submitted by pet owner Chrystal Blanco, who shared the story of her cat Miley, whom she adopted from the shelter along with sister Markie in 2020.
Having recently lost their cat Maya to cancer, Blanco and her wife weren't necessarily looking to add to their household that also included cats Max and Maui but when Blanco saw a live video from KCAS she was hooked.
"She was a little gray cat, she had some spots. She was just cute."
Blanco sent a photo to her wife who called the shelter and learned Miley had a sister. They decided to adopt the bonded siblings.
In her winning contest submission, Blanco wrote, "We did not hesitate, give us both! Why would anyone separate them?"
The pair are still thick as thieves, Blanco said.
"They're super-close, it's crazy. They do everything together."
Seeing a post about the contest on Facebook, she entered Miley, fondly calling her "a big baby" who loves all the attention she receives.
Along with winning the grant for KCAS, Blanco won a year's supply of Arm & Hammer cat litter.
Cullen said he and the staff were thrilled to be acknowledged in the contest: "We were floored that someone in the community would have that experience and be encouraged to apply."
And the funds will quickly head into action, promoting a Catapalooza event planned for the spring.
"It's funny that it came about this way," Cullen said. "Back in late 2022, our staff started to say we need to prepare for kitten season in 2023."
Due to months of warm weather, Bakersfield has a long kitten season, when cats roam and breed. It starts in March or April and runs through October, even into November, Cullen said.
That long season means the shelter receives many litters of kittens, some only days old, that may require bottle feeding and special care until they reach 8 weeks and can be adopted.
Cullen said using these grant funds to promote kitten foster efforts is a way to honor Blanco and her shelter cats.
KCAS adopted out about 5,000 animals last year but Cullen said efforts still hit many of the same roadblocks.
"Unfortunately the situation is not much different than what has been going on the last 20 years in Bakersfield.
"If there is not enough spaying and neutering in the community, we see more puppies under 5 months of age. We saw more puppies in 2022 than we have in any year since 2015."
With four to six public spay/neuter clinics a month now through the end of June, there's no reason not to take care of your pet, Cullen said.
"Spay or neuter your dog.There are animals in my facility who would not be here if someone's dog had been fixed. Stay plugged into those opportunities."
KCAS recently hired someone to handle their social media channels, presenting adoptable animals and promoting its programs like Streets of Bakersfield, which allows people to take dogs out of the shelter for a few hours to give them a break from their kennel and allow them to be shown in their best light.
"All we ask is that you take pictures and take video and promote them on your social media. Share what they did and fill out a report card (on the dog)."
For the latest of KCAS programs and adoptable animals, follow it on Facebook (facebook.com/KernCountyAnimalServices) and Instagram (@kern_county_animal_services).