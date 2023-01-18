 Skip to main content
$10,000 grant a 'purrfectly' good surprise for Kern County Animal Services

While bills arrive every month like clockwork, how often is a check in that mix, much less one for $10,000?

That was the case for Kern County Animal Services, which received that amount in grant funds courtesy of Arm & Hammer Feline Generous program's "Happily Furever After" contest.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

