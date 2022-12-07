Enjoy a latke fun at annual Hanukkah run

Get ready to walk, jog or run this Sunday for the fifth annual Hanukkah 8 Krazy Kilometers. Organized by Temple Beth El, the run will take place at the Panorama Vista Preserve.
Along with the 8K run, the event in celebration of the eight-day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah also includes a 2K Latke Loop Fun Run, named for the potato pancake treats enjoyed during the celebration.
Both courses will take participants through scenic natural preserve land located along the Kern River near the Panorama Bluffs. The 935-acre native habitat preserve located within the Kern River Parkway in northeast Bakersfield is open to the public and includes hiking, biking and equestrian trails.
This family-friendly holiday run will take place rain or shine and will include music, vendors and water and refreshments for all participants.
Awards will be given out for the top 8K finishers, and prizes will be awarded to members of the largest team and winners of the holiday costume contest, Legacy runners will also receive a thank-you gift.
Races start at 8:30 a.m. at the preserve, 901 E. Roberts Lane.
The registration fee is $34 for the 8K and $30 for the 2K. A registration discount will be applied to teams of three or more. All participants will receive a custom finisher medal, Hanukkah swag and entry into the race raffle.
Register in advance at runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/8krazykilometers or in person between 7 and 8 a.m. on race day.
In the spirit of holiday giving, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Kern River Parkway Foundation, a local nonprofit that works to protect, preserve and restore the natural riparian and wildlife habitat of the Kern River.