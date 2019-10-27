In an emergency, we often rely on first responders — firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians — for help.
But during a widespread disaster like a wildfire or earthquake, it is likely that a community’s emergency response resources will be strained beyond its capacity. It could be hours, even days, before professional help arrives. In these situations, it is critical that we come together as a community – neighbors helping neighbors.
GET TO KNOW YOUR NEIGHBORS
The first step in responding to a disaster as a community is getting to know the other members of your community beforehand. Be aware of neighbors who are elderly, people with disabilities, or who otherwise might be more likely to need help.
This way, you know where to start when checking on the status of your neighbors following a disaster. It’s also good to know if there are people nearby who have special skills, like medical training, or tools and equipment that could help save someone’s life.
WORK TOGETHER
Engage members of your community to share information about disaster preparedness. According to the CDC, “Fifty-three percent of people receive preparedness information through conversations with neighbors, friends or family.” Use community networks to share updates about emergencies.
Work together to make your community more resilient. During an emergency, the strength of an entire neighborhood could be dependent on the weakest link. In many neighborhoods, it is likely that neighbors will need to work together to ensure that every structure is protected by a 100-foot buffer zone of defensible space.
COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM (CERT)
CERT is an education program that trains and organizes volunteers for disaster preparedness.
CERT volunteers learn things like fire safety, light search and rescue, disaster medicine and other functions they can perform when called upon in a disaster, which allow professional emergency responders to focus on more complex tasks.
COMMUNITY PREPAREDNESS
The Department of Homeland Security’s Community Preparedness Toolkit provides a step-by-step guide to make your community more resilient.
Look into the emergency plans for other places in your community, like schools or places of worship. During some emergencies, there may be large numbers of people congregated in these areas who could need help. In other situations, these places could be central staging locations for disaster relief resources.
MAKE SURE THAT YOU’RE PREPARED
Remember, the best thing you can do to help your community prepare for an emergency is to take personal responsibility for ensuring that you and your family are prepared.
It may not seem like being individually prepared will do much to help your community as a whole, but everything you can do to make it less likely that you or a family member are a victim in a disaster makes it more likely that emergency responders will be able to help someone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.