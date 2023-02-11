El Camino claims series win over BC baseball with 7-3 victory

Pitcher Kyle Langston and the Bakersfield College defense were able to recover after one tough inning, but four runs were all El Camino needed Saturday.
The Warriors got to Langston early for four hits, headlined by a two-RBI triple to deep right from Ethan Felix, and benefited from a wild pitch and a throwing error at shortstop, taking an immediate 4-0 lead.
Langston allowed just four more hits combined and shut out El Camino over his remaining four innings, but received little backup from a moribund Renegades offense that grounded into double plays nearly as many times (four) as it got hits (five). Despite a brief surge in the bottom of the ninth inning, BC fell 7-3 in a disappointing series finale at Gerry Collis Field.
"It was just a bad approach today, from the standpoint of what we're trying to accomplish," first-year BC coach Kurt Townson said. "We try to get strong-side heavy, and they're a slider-dominant team, so we took too many fastballs early in the count and put ourselves in a situation where we had to swing at questionable pitches. And that's just not a very good approach for success."
The Renegades did manage eight walks, but the five-hit total was their lowest on the season. El Camino starter Jack Snyder allowed just one run in the last of his six innings, giving up a Trevor Spainhoward walk and an Alek Martinez double on a low pitch driven to right field before an error by third baseman Patrick Stark on a bouncing ball allowed Spainhoward to score and cut the deficit to 4-1.
Errors were far more significant for the Renegades, who conceded five unearned runs.
The three they gave up with reliever Brock Slikker on the mound derailed any possibility of a comeback. In the seventh inning, Daniel Murillo walked, then came around to score on a passed ball and a Stark grounder that slipped under the glove of Drew Townson for a fielding error.
In the eighth, third baseman Manny Herrera bounced a throw past first base on the inning's first at-bat and then, in a case of bad luck rather than an error, had a Connor Meidroth grounder hop by him moments later, setting the tone for El Camino's two-run inning.
"Our inability to play catch today kind of sealed the deal for us," Townson said, "especially when you don't close out hitters at the plate from a pitching perspective."
The Warriors battled their way to 10 total hits, led by two each from Meidroth and Elijah Tolsma. Stark and Felix had two RBIs on one hit each, and Julio Camarena and Murillo drove in one run apiece in the eighth inning.
BC right fielder Zamaree Tillman got injured trying to track down Murillo's RBI double and throw back to the infield, and was replaced by Landon Gonzalez.
The Renegades' brief ninth-inning one-out rally against reliever Pierce Kingston consisted of a David Escobar double to right field, a Gonzalez walk in his first career at-bat and sharply hit RBI singles from Luke Froehlich and Drew Townson. But Spainhoward smacked a ground ball right at the shortstop Camarena, who turned a game-ending double play.
"It's a process for us, right," Kurt Townson said. "We got away from some of the things that we did early in our process that made us successful."
With El Camino claiming the series win in three games, BC fell to 5-3 in the young season and will play Taft and Allan Hancock twice apiece in the next 10 days.