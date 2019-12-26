It was winter, and there was definitely discontent.
Southbound traffic at the foot of the Grapevine on Thursday, the day after Christmas, was backed up for miles as CHP officers turned away thousands of motorists, leaving them no choice but to move into the northbound lanes — and drive in the opposite direction.
Many pulled to the side of the freeway, unsure about what to do next. But CHP officers, lights flashing, periodically cleared the shoulder.
“Do you know how I can get to Disneyland?” Tracy resident Aaron Harris asked a reporter.
But Harris’ choices were slim.
Not only was the Grapevine pass closed due to snow, Highway 58 east out of Bakersfield was also shut down. Even Highway 166 west (which might have taken him the long way around via Highway 101) was closed to through traffic.
Despite at least two huge digital signs warning drivers of the closure over Interstate 5, it didn’t stop thousands from inching along as far as they could go, only to be turned around.
At the Grapevine exit at the foot of the hill, parking lots were packed with travelers waiting it out.
“Good thing I don’t have kids with me,” said Ramon Figueroa as he stood in the parking lot at Don Perico’s Mexican Restaurant, rain falling around him.
Figueroa had driven all the way from Watsonville, only to be held up by the closure of the Tejon Pass. He was headed to Mexico to visit family and estimated he had another 28 to 30 hours of driving time yet to go — after he gets back on the road.
“It doesn’t look good at all,” he said.
Los Angeles resident Jeff Hunter stood outside the Shell station Thursday at the Grapevine exit. Rain was pouring down but at least there was a roof overhead keeping him dry.
Hunter was 30 miles south of Bakersfield, but it felt like he was light-years from his destination.
The Grapevine pass was closed Christmas night after motorists began getting stuck in fast-falling snow. Hunter said he was trying to get to work, and by midday Thursday, as the rain kept falling, he was worried that one missed work day could turn into two.
“I’ve been here since 3 in the morning,” he said.
CHP officers were intent on keeping fire lanes open and not letting stranded drivers turn the small roadside stops into congestion-filled messes.
“Keep moving. No parking here,” one officer repeated over his loudspeaker.
Dozens approached CHP Officer Eddie Ruiz as he sat in his vehicle. Everyone wanted to know the pass would reopen.
“I tell them as soon as this stops,” he said, indicating the steady rain, “we’ve got a crew up there ready to clear it.”
Martha Orozco, of Lancaster, was visiting family in Modesto over Christmas. She started heading toward home on Thursday, but couldn’t get over the Tehachapi Pass on Highway 58.
She encountered the same issue on Interstate 5.
“We have water and blankets. We’re prepared,” she said, smiling. “We’ll wait. It’s like camping.”
