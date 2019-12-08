On Sunday afternoon, Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a head-on collision between two vehicles in the 5500 block of Panama Lane.
The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with what later was determined to be life threatening injuries.
Several other occupants of the vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call BPD at (661)327-7111.
