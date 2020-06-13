An adult male driver lost his life early Saturday morning when he lost control of his vehicle at the curve on 23rd Street near B Street in downtown Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of 23rd Street at 1:35 a.m. An investigation at the scene showed the man had been travelling east on 23rd Street, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
The vehicle struck a curb and flipped over, police said in the news release. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle. He was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the driver will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, police said. The cause remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.