Halloween looks different this year, but there are plenty of way to scare up a good time this weekend. Here are some ideas for revelers of all ages.
‘DRACULA’ LIVE AND LOVING IT AT BCT
For many, 2020 feels like an endless year but we're really talking about living forever when it comes to "Dracula." For this Halloween weekend, Bakersfield Community Theatre is putting on a live radio play about the immortal creature and the havoc he wreaks on London.
The show, playing on Zoom Friday and Saturday, kicks off the community theater's 93rd season.
"We found Philip Grecian's wonderful adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel, written as a radio play to be performed onstage," Jan Hefner, BCT's executive director, wrote in an email. "It fits within our production capabilities right now, and is a wonderful treat just in time for Halloween!"
Hefner split directing duties with Julie Gaines, who will also appear in the show as the housekeeper Birdie.
This version varies slightly from the original novel. Dr. Van Helsing (Al Gaines) arrives to help ascertain the condition of Lucy (Shelbe McClain), Dr. Seward's (Nicholas Roy Morgan III) fiancee, who has mysteriously fallen ill. Mina Harker (Jacquelyn Salazar) is caring for her husband, Jonathan (Fred Cremer), who recalls falling ill while in Transylvania on business with his law firm's client, Count Dracula (Roger Mathey). While at the asylum, Van Helsing also assesses the case of Renfield (Perrin Swanson), who he knows is more than the lunatic he seems.
The show also features Joe Campbell, Bailey Decker and Eunice Hartsock. All are local performers other than Mathey (Tucson, Ariz.) and Morgan (Spokane, Wash.), and Hefner said she was happy the format allowed them to include the duo.
"Of course, we wouldn't be able to include their talents without virtual productions. There is a silver lining to every cloud!"
Gaines said communication, including constant texting, was key for the directors to collaborate.
She wrote in an email, "We were both able to add our own flairs to the project — Jan with a different Zoom platform and an overall vision of what it would look like, me with more visual effects (working with Joshua and Kelsey Burner was exciting), and both of us together on sound and helping the cast work to develop characters."
Along with the Burners, the production was aided through the efforts of sound engineer Mark Hugo, instrumental in providing eerie sound effects, and BCT artistic director Rebecca Worley, who worked out how best to use Zoom to their advantage.
Unlike other shows that have been recorded, "Dracula" will only be available live for two shows, based on the licensing agreement.
Both directors are excited to present an entertaining escape for this holiday weekend.
"Truly, in this world today, if we can offer some entertainment that will allow people to be entranced, if only for two hours, I think I would be happy," Gaines wrote. "I would also hope that the audience realizes just how talented this group of local performers is — we have been very privileged to work with them all."
And the work continues on the new season: BCT will be busy for the rest of the year, Hefner said, with the release of one-act comedies "Black Friday" by David McGregor and "A Very Zoom Thanksgiving" by Emerson Herzog on Nov. 20 and a radio play of "It's A Wonderful Life" in mid-December.
"Dracula" will stream live at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets, which must be purchased by midnight the night prior to the show, are available for at bctstage.org. Cost is $15, $12 for seniors.
ADJUST YOUR DARK DIAL FOR SPOOKY STORIES
Those naysayers who say that COVID-19 has ruined this holiday should steer clear of Ariel Dyer. The community events coordinator for Bitwise Pulse is ready to scare some sense into them with Dark Dial Haunted Radio Hour, coming Friday.
"Scary stories told by compelling actors from the comfort of your own couch — it's the most perfect way I can think of to spend Devil's Night or All Hallow's Eve's eve," she wrote in an email. "I've heard people bemoan Halloween's being 'canceled' this year; but it's not canceled at all, it just looks a little different. Dark Dial Haunted Radio Hour is here to help celebrate that difference, and to make you look twice at that shadow around your hallway's corner or under your couch."
This virtual theatrical evening of scary stories came about thanks to Dyer's passion for scary stuff. (Along with her day job, she's one of the hosts of local horror podcast "Not Your Final Girl.") But she said it wouldn't have been possible without UR Here Theater, part of Fresno-based nonprofit Fourth Wall Theatre Co., which is dedicated to presenting theater that reflects diverse community voices.
On tap for Friday's Zoom broadcast are adaptations of "The Monkey's Paw," "The Yellow Wallpaper" and the unabridged Edgar Allen Poe horror classic "The Tell-Tale Heart."
Dyer said the stories were selected based on their availability — all fall under public domain — and theme.
"Poe's 'Tell-Tale Heart' is such an iconic piece, and short enough that it needed no adaptation," she wrote. "'The Monkey's Paw' and 'The Yellow Wallpaper' are both a bit longer, but we saw something in them that makes them a good fit for virtual performance in particular. 'The Yellow Wallpaper,' for instance, is a diary from the perspective of a woman isolated from society, which I thought would adapt quite well into a vlog recorded during the current pandemic."
Performers are Harrison Mills, Mark Standriff, Terry Lewis, Camille Gaston, Renee Newlove and Randall Kohlruss.
The show is donation-based with attendees paying what they can to watch, and attendance will be capped at 60.
Dyer wrote, "We know that right now especially, the amount of money people can spend on entertainment is different for everyone."
All proceeds will go directly to Fourth Wall.
Dark Dial Haunted Radio Hour, presented by Bitwise Pulse, UR Here Theater and Phantom Stranger Inc., will stream from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets, which are donation-based, are available at darkdial2020.eventbrite.com.
CSUB SPINS SPOOKY ‘TALES’
In 1938, Orson Welles terrified listeners with his radio drama "War of the Worlds," based on H.G. Wells' novel. Although modern audiences are a bit more jaded, Cal State Bakersfield's Theatre Department will do its best to thrill them with this weekend's "Tales from the Vault of Fear."
Director and CSUB instructor Zoe Saba said radio drama was a natural fit for the production since the university has kept most classes virtual.
"It provides great opportunities for students to learn about voice acting, to explore the style of the genre and writing as well as the challenge of connecting virtually to your own and other characters," she wrote in an email. "It demands the actors hone their focus, concentration and imagination — which are the cornerstones of all compelling performances, be they via radio or in person."
Saba has prior experience with radio drama as artistic director for the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival in San Luis Obispo, which for many seasons recorded one show as a radio drama to air on public radio station KCBX. She's also a fan of the medium.
"These are shows I’ve listened to for years. There’s something about the ‘theatre of the mind’ as it’s called that I find so enjoyable — the inherent dichotomy of the stillness listening demands, coupled with the wild activity of your own imagination as the words form images."
"Tales" consists of three stories: Hall of Fantasy's brush with the paranormal in "The Shadow People”; a widow overhearing murderous threats in Robert Sloane's "Voice on the Wire”; and an otherworldly invasion in "Zero Hour," a classic by Ray Bradbury, in honor of the 100th anniversary of his birth.
CSUB's technical team, consisting of James Dethlefson and Frank Robinson, made sure the actors had the microphones they needed and helped offer best practices for home recording.
Vocal tracks were recorded in early October with additional aid from students Jacob Cota, who gathered sound effects, and Maya Blackstone, who created dramaturgical materials for use in conjunction with the plays. Students Luis Valez and Jan Tugab also created original music for the show.
"So it’s been a great vehicle for learning in addition to creating the art together," Saba wrote. "It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to work with all these talented artists."
In the show's program notes, it is recommended to listen to these stories in the dark, something Saba encourages as she hopes listeners take away "the pleasure of hearing some good stories — and perhaps an appreciation of the genre."
"Tales from the Vault of Fear" will be posted on CSUB Theatre's YouTube starting today. Find the link at csub.edu/theatre.
GET ‘HAUNTED’
Although the show was performed live last weekend, The Empty Space's "Haunted Bakersfield" still has a chance to get under your skin as a recording.
The production consists of locally themed eerie tales presented by a mix of actors and fresh storytellers including Trenton Benet, Eunice Hartsock, David Neuterman, Zane Smith, Greg Goodsell, Divyang Motavar, Vanessa Beltran, Shaquille Hill, Angela Poncetta, Faith Thompson, Guinevere PH Dethlefson, Maria Mercado, David Rock, Cody Schofield and Bonifacio Caballero.
"Haunted Bakersfield" is available to view now or at your leisure with the link. Tickets are $12, available at esonline.org.
DRIVE-IN DOUBLE FEATURE
New venture Carflix Drive-in Movies is back with its second outing, this time a double bill for Halloween.
First up is the 1984 classic "Gremlins," followed by the creepy Blumhouse favorite "Insidious."
Tickets are $15 per vehicle, a discount from the usual $20, available at eventbrite.com. Admission comes with a bag of trick-or-treat candy upon entry.
Screenings start at 6:30 p.m. at the parking lot of Dignity Health Sports Complex, 3101 Gilmore Ave.
THEY'RE HERE ... DOWNTOWN
The Hen's Roost, which has been hosting live music in its parking lot on Friday evenings, has a different lineup for Halloween on Friday.
It will screen the 1982 horror classic "Poltergeist" at 7:15 p.m. There will also be food for sale from the vegan spot that offers healthy as well as decadent fare. Blankets ($30), in support of Apple Core Project, which hosts the annual Kris Kringle Christmas Eve event to feed and assist those less fortunate in the community, will also be for sale. For each one sold, another is given to a person in need.
The Hen's Roost is located at 1916 G St.