If you're near Lengthwise Brewing Company Sunday afternoon, one could see close to 100 classic motorcycles and men dressed in suits who have just finished up a ride in southwest Bakersfield.
The purpose? To raise money for prostate cancer research and men's health initiatives — all of which will benefit the Movember Foundation — and begin conversations about men's mental health and suicide prevention. All while enjoying a leisurely cruise down Bakersfield's city streets.
Bakersfield's third annual Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride will begin Sunday morning at Cafe Smitten, with registration scheduled to open at 9 a.m. The ride is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. and will finish up at Lengthwise Brewery, where there will be raﬄe prizes awarded, a silent auction, and the announcement of several contest winners such as the Best Dressed Distinguished Gentleman, Best Mustache and Best Motorcycle.
As of Wednesday morning there were 57 riders signed up while organizers are expecting between 75 to 100 to partake in the festivities. Those interested in early registration can log on to www.gentlemansride.com.
“This is a great opportunity for groups of friends and families to get together for a fun ride, while reminding everyone about the importance of health screenings for the distinguished gentlemen in their lives," said event organizer David Hostetter.
So far, the ride has raised almost $5,000 locally, with a national goal to raise over $7 million for the Movember Foundation. The goal in Bakersfield is to bump up that national total and have as many riders out as possible, spreading the word about the importance of men's physical and mental health, Hostetter said.
Rudy Hernandez, licensed clinical social worker at Kaiser Permanente, said the ride is important because it sheds light on the idea that mental health and cancer diagnoses intertwine.
"We really need to raise awareness for men as a whole because cancer diagnoses in turn equal depression, anxiety, panic attacks, all because of the fear of not just death but the pain and suffering of chemotherapy," Hernandez said, noting that three out of four people who commit suicide are men.
Hernandez added that men are often less likely to go in for check-ups or treatment due to the stigma surrounding cancer diagnosis. A 10-year cancer survivor, Hernandez said he waited until the last minute to see his doctor and learn what was happening to his body.
"I still remember, I kept avoiding it, avoiding it, avoiding it. I finally went in and the next day I had meeting referrals for a cat scan and a surgery the day after that," Hernandez said. "If I would have went in initially when I didn’t feel well, I would have never had to have chemotherapy and radiation. I am a true testament to what early detection can be."
And Hernandez isn't the only man who avoided — or will avoid — going to the doctor. What can truly help, he said, is having a support system.
At the ride Sunday, men who may not have solid support networks will have the opportunity to meet like-minded people at the event who could become part of that network, Hostetter said.
"I’ve seen just over the last three years some really strong friendships made and that support that sometimes is lacking and maybe leads men into doing desperate things," Hostetter said. "I think that’s the most impact that we have. The motorcycle community is a very welcoming group of people.
"It’s important to have someone to talk to."
