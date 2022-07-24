Community hosts vigil for anniversary of Campas' death in line of duty

It was clear Sunday that the family of slain Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas was not alone.
Dozens showed up to a procession from Chuy’s Mesquite and Broiler on Rosedale Highway to the KCSO headquarters. There, a vigil was held to remember and honor Campas, who died one year ago Monday.
Campas was killed during a mass shooting in Wasco after a gunman opened fire inside his home. Jose Manuel Ramirez, 47, killed his wife, Viviana Ruiz Ramirez, and two sons, Jose Manuel Ramirez III, 24, and Angel Ramirez, 17. Campas attempted to enter the house to save victims when he was shot. He died later at Kern Medical.
Lisa Kendrick, the organizer of Sunday’s remembrance events, said she wanted to thank Campas for his sacrifice and shower his family with love.
“There are a group of us who have (law enforcement’s) back, that appreciate (their) work, doing a job that most of us can’t or won’t do,” Kendrick said. “That’s my main goal.”
She said his death affected so many people throughout the community because everyone who interacted with Campas came away with a good impression of him.
“He gave 100 percent all the time,” Kendrick said. “That’s what most people respected.”
Regardless of the reason, every person there wanted to pay their respects to Campas.
Bill Prough, treasurer of the Patriot Crusaders, said Campas stepped up to serve the community when no one asked him to, and paid the ultimate price for his service. That’s why the motorcycle riders in his group roared down to KCSO headquarters Sunday with American flags billowing.
“I can't say a bad thing about him because I've never heard a bad thing about him,” Prough added.
Law enforcement families are tight-knit and must stick together, said area resident Terri Lundy, who also joined in the procession. The large outpouring of support showed her just how much Campas impacted the community.
His impact was clear with the stories and memories shared during the vigil.
“I love that people have stories … (the remembrance) continues,” Lundy said, “and it'll continue on next year and the year after that.”