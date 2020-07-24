Catholic schools under the Diocese of Fresno, including Garces Memorial High School, will begin the 2020-21 school year with distance learning.
Last month, Garces Memorial High School announced it would reopen to in-person instruction by the first day of school Aug. 4.
On July 17, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a mandate where no school located within a county on the state’s watchlist can reopen physically until the county’s been off the watchlist for 14 consecutive days. All six of the counties where the Diocese of Fresno’s Catholic schools are located are currently on that watchlist, and none of the 20 schools within the Diocese of Fresno will be able to start the school year with students on campus.
"However, we want the public to know that excellent online instruction will be offered to our students beginning the first week of August," a new release stated.
According to a news release, the Diocesan Superintendent of Schools Mona Faulkner has started the process of applying to the state for a waiver from where each of the counties schools are located so that “our schools might be able to teach with students on campus.”
“Bishop Brennan required the Diocesan Reopening Guidelines for Catholic Schools and Preschools to be set at even higher standards of safety and precaution than those required by the state or the CDC,” a news release stated. “It is the hope of the Diocese that those guidelines will help in a successful effort to secure waivers and that all Catholic schools will open soon.”
