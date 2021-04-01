Dignity Health kicks off National Donate Life Month

Dignity Health got April going by honoring National Donate Life Month, holding a series of flag raising ceremonies at its local hospitals to recognize the initiative.
On Thursday, the healthcare provider held ceremonies at Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Southwest and Mercy Hospital Downtown to raise awareness for the cause.
According to a news release from Dignity Health, the ceremonies began with prayer and reflection, which was followed by a Donate Life Ambassador sharing their story and the ‘Donate Life’ flag being raised by local EMS staff.
According to a news release from Dignity Health, that’s just the start of things to come, with other events this month including regional and national activities designed to help encourage people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.
According to the news release, local events will include:
• Donate Life Run/Walk – The 2021 Donate Life Run/Walk is going virtual for the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those participating will be asked to do so from their homes or local parks. Information on the walk can be found at www.donateliferunwalk.org.
• Flags Across America – Mercy and Memorial Hospitals will be joining thousands of hospitals around the country in flying a Donate Life flag throughout the month of April. Dignity Health said the flag is a visible and unifying statement about the importance of donation and celebrates hundreds of thousands of donors and recipients.
• Blue and Green Day – On April 16, hospital employees will be encouraged to wear blue and green – the official colors of Donate Life – to call attention to the power of organ donation and the need for others to register. Mercy and Memorial Hospitals encourage everyone in the community to show their support by wearing blue and green that day.
To become an organ or tissue donor, register at the local DMV or online at www.OneLegacy.org/Register.