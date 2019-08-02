LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two gunshot victims who survived the deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California said Thursday they saw the shooter from an obstacle course and were running away barefoot when they were hit.
Friends Brynn Ota-Mathews, 23, and Gabriella Gaus, 26, said at a hospital news conference that they still can't comprehend the tragedy that left three people dead and 12 wounded.
"There isn't a moment I'm awake I haven't thought about this," Gaus said. "It feels very surreal still."
She was discharged Sunday from St. Louise Regional Hospital after doctors treated her gunshot wounds and scrapes.
She and Ota-Mathews said they didn't look back as they ran from the shooter.
"I saw him with the gun," Gaus said. "I just like stared and he started rapid firing and I was like, 'let's go!'"
The young women said the gunman appeared to be a "trained military professional." They were surprised to hear he was a teenager.
"It hurts me, it hurts me for his family," Ota-Mathews said.
Gaus said she wondered if the tragedy could have been avoided if someone had checked on the gunman's mental wellbeing.
"That's a reminder to me," she said. "Check in on your friends."
Doctors expected to discharge Ota-Mathews later in the day from Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. She was struck in the back with a bullet that will remain lodged in her liver.
Three other victims remained hospitalized at the Santa Clara site. Two more are still at Stanford Medical Center and the Regional Medical Center in San Jose.
The FBI has not determined why 19-year-old gunman Santino William Legan opened fire at the weekend festival.
Two profilers arrived Wednesday to help determine a motive as investigators combed through the crime scene that covers more than 25 acres.
NEW YORK — Many religious leaders have strongly condemned President Donald Trump's disparaging remarks about minority members of Congress. Prominent figures on the religious right have not joined in, instead maintaining public silence or insisting that Trump's tactics reflect hard-nosed politics rather than racism.
"He does not judge people by the color of their skin," said the Rev. Robert Jeffress, pastor of the Southern Baptist megachurch First Baptist Dallas and a frequent guest at the White House.
"He judges people on whether they support him," Jeffress said. "If you embrace him, he'll embrace you. If you attack him, he'll attack you. That's the definition of colorblind."
Debate over Trump's inflammatory tweets and comments has flared over the past few weeks. He told four outspoken congresswomen of color — three of them born in the U.S.--to "go back" where they came from. He also derided two black leaders — the Rev. Al Sharpton and Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, of Maryland — and called the majority-black city of Baltimore a "rodent-infested mess."
In response, 11 leaders of Protestant and Catholic groups in Maryland issued a public letter Tuesday imploring Trump to "stop putting people down."
"Enough of the harmful rhetoric that angers and discourages the people and communities you are called to serve," the leaders wrote.
A similar message came the same day from leaders of the Washington National Cathedral, designated by Congress as a non-denominational National House of Prayer.
The heat wave that smashed high temperature records in five European countries a week ago is now over Greenland, accelerating the melting of the island's ice sheet and causing massive ice loss in the Arctic.
Greenland, the world's largest island, is a semi-autonomous Danish territory between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans that has 82% of its surface covered in ice.
The area of the Greenland ice sheet that is showing indications of melt has been growing daily, and hit a record 56.5% for this year on Wednesday, said Ruth Mottram, a climate scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute. She says that's expected to expand and peak on Thursday before cooler temperatures slow the pace of the melt.
More than 11 billion tons of ice was lost to the oceans by surface melt on Wednesday alone, creating a net mass ice loss of some 217 billion tons from Greenland in July, she said.
"It looks like the peak will be today. But the long-term forecast is for continuing warm and sunny weather in Greenland, so that means the amount of the ice loss will continue," she said Thursday in a telephone interview from Copenhagen.
The scope of Wednesday's ice melt is a number difficult to grasp. To understand just how much ice is being lost, a mere 1 billion tons — or 1 gigaton — of ice loss is equivalent to about 400,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, the Danish Meteorological Institute said . And 110 billion tons corresponds to a 0.01 inch rise in global sea levels.
Mottram said since June 1 — roughly the start of the ice-loss season — the Greenland ice sheet has lost 240 gigatons this year. That compares with 290 gigatons lost overall in the 2012 melt season, which usually goes through the end of August.
A June 2019 study by scientists in the U.S. and Denmark said melting ice in Greenland alone will add between 2 to 13 inches to rising global sea levels by the year 2100. If all the ice in Greenland melted — which would take centuries — the world's oceans would rise by 23 feet, 7 inches, the study found.
The current melting has been brought on by the arrival of the same warm air from North Africa and Spain that melted European cities and towns last week, setting national temperature records in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Britain.
