DENVER — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday ended his longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and said he may instead challenge one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans in 2020.
In a video message , Hickenlooper said he had heard from many in his state urging him to enter the Senate race.
"They remind me how much is at stake for our country. And our state," he said. "I intend to give that some serious thought."
Colorado's shift to the left could put Sen. Cory Gardner's seat in jeopardy for Republicans, and at least 10 Democrats have launched campaigns, setting up a competitive primary even before Hickenlooper, 67, makes a decision.
Hickenlooper became a leading figure in Colorado with his quirky, consensus-driven and unscripted approach to politics. He once jumped out of a plane to promote a ballot measure to increase state spending, and he won two statewide elections during years of Republican waves. He also was Denver's mayor.
He began his White House campaign in March, promising to unite the country. Instead, he quickly became a political punch line.
Founding a series of brewpubs made Hickenlooper a multimillionaire. But shortly before taking his first trip to Iowa as a presidential candidate, he balked on national television at calling himself a capitalist. Then, at a CNN town hall, he recounted how he once took his mother to see a pornographic movie.
With the campaign struggling to raise money, his staff urged Hickenlooper to instead challenge Gardner. But Hickenlooper stayed in and hired another group of aides in a last-ditch effort to turn around his campaign.
He positioned himself as a common-sense candidate who couldn't be labeled a "socialist" by Republicans. But Hickenlooper couldn't make his voice heard in the crowded Democratic field of about two dozen candidates.
WASHINGTON — Democrat Beto O'Rourke rejoined the presidential race on Thursday nearly two weeks after a mass shooting in his Texas hometown, using a speech in his grieving city to try to overhaul his White House bid and argue that President Donald Trump is morally unfit for a second term.
The former congressman spoke at a park close to his home, saying that what happened in El Paso, on the U.S.-Mexico border, "is an attack on America" and "an attack on our ideal of what America can be."
He blamed assault weapons and endorsed a federal buyback program for them, but was far more critical of the president for what he called fomenting hate and racist attitudes.
"We must take the fight directly to the source of this problem, that person who has caused this pain and placed this country in this moment of peril, and that is Donald Trump," O'Rourke said during an emotional, 30-plus-minute address. "I want to be the leader for this country that we need right now and that we do not have."
O'Rourke said the dual dangers of Trump and a glut of assault weapons on the nation's streets must be addressed: "I'm confident that, if at this moment we do not wake up to this threat, then we, as a country, will die in our sleep."
Aides say the next phase of O'Rourke's campaign won't simply focus on plodding through states that vote early in the presidential primary, like Iowa, which goes first, but will instead feature their candidate drawing more sharp contrasts between himself and Trump.
O'Rourke will start Friday by heading to Mississippi, where federal immigration agents last week arrested 680 Latino workers in a massive workplace sting at seven chicken processing plants, shocking their communities. After Trump took office, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement said the agency would try to increase crackdowns at worksites believed to be employing people in the country illegally, like the Mississippi plants, by 400%.
PHILADELPHIA — The criminal history of a man suspected of barricading himself inside a Philadelphia rowhome should have prevented him from legally owning the firepower he used Wednesday to wound six police officers in a standoff that carried deep into the night, authorities said.
Maurice Hill, who authorities say had at least a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun when he opened fire on officers serving a drug warrant, has on his record multiple arrests in Philadelphia and adjacent Delaware County between 2001 and 2012, according to online records.
He has convictions for an array of crimes that include assault, perjury, fleeing and eluding, escape and weapons offenses.
Hill, 36, served two stints in state prisons — three, counting a return for a probation violation. He was also hit with a 55-month federal prison term over a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.
Pennsylvania prison officials said Hill served about 2½ years on drug dealing charges and was paroled in 2006, and then did more than a year for aggravated assault before being released in 2013.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday that Hill's arrest history also includes burglary, resisting arrest, taunting a police animal and reckless endangerment, although he cautioned not all resulted in convictions.
"I think what it says is that the system had multiple contacts with this man, and the system ... did things that obviously did not stop this incident," Krasner said.
NEW YORK — A rash of suicides by police officers has shaken the New York Police Department, leading the commissioner to declare a mental health emergency and highlighting the problem of untreated depression among law enforcement officers nationwide.
On Wednesday, Robert Echeverría, 56, became the ninth NYPD officer to take his own life this year. His death came a day after another officer, Johnny Rios, 35, killed himself.
The deaths have come despite the department's mounting efforts to encourage officers to seek help for depression and other mental health problems. After two officers killed themselves on back-to-back days in June, Police Commissioner James O'Neill sent a note reminding the more than 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilians in the NYPD that help is available if they're feeling depressed, hopeless or contemplating self-harm.
But the deaths continued.
"It's extraordinarily painful," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. "We have lost officers in the past, but this concentration is devastating. We're going to do everything conceivable to help officers and to stop this."
The suicides have been a recurring nightmare for the nation's largest police force and have driven a discussion about the psychological toll of police work, a profession in which discussing mental health was long seen as taboo.
"This was something that no one ever spoke about," O'Neill said.
Law enforcement leaders around the country say they are hoping to change that mindset.
President Donald Trump recently signed a bill authorizing up to $7.5 million in grant funding a year for police suicide prevention efforts, mental health screenings and training to identify officers at risk.
"It is receiving much more visibility than ever," said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum. "The nature and extent of this issue is not well known, and the numbers we have are probably underreported."
Suicide claims more officers' lives annually than violence in the line of duty.
Prior to this week, there have been at least 122 law enforcement suicides in the United States this year, according to Blue H.E.L.P., a Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to helping officers with PTSD, depression and other mental health struggles. That figure, which includes retired officers, puts the country on pace for the highest toll in at least the past four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.