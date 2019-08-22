BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised the possibility that a negotiated departure for Britain from the European Union might still be possible even as the clock is ticking on a deal that would satisfy both sides.
Speaking Wednesday alongside U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the two leaders held bilateral talks in Berlin, Merkel indicated that a solution for the contentious Irish border issue might yet be reached before the Brexit date of Oct. 31.
"(We) might be able to find it in the next 30 days, why not?" Merkel told reporters.
Her comments marked a departure from the pessimism that's prevailed on both sides of the English Channel in recent months. The EU has ruled out renegotiating the Brexit agreement hammered out with Britain last year. Johnson, for his part, says he will take Britain out of the bloc at the end of October without a deal unless the EU scraps the contentious backstop clause designed to prevent customs checkpoints along the Irish border.
Johnson, on his first visit to Germany since becoming prime minister last month, welcomed the "blistering timetable of 30 days" Merkel suggested, but appeared to acknowledge that the ball is now in Britain's court to avert an economically devastating no-deal Brexit by proposing a viable solution to the Irish border issue.
"There are abundant solutions which are proffered, which have already been discussed," Johnson said, without elaborating. "I don't think, to be fair, they have so far been very actively proposed over the last three years by the British government."
"You rightly say the onus is on us to produce those solutions, those ideas, to show how we can address the issue of the Northern Irish border and that is what we want to do," he said.
Johnson had insisted Monday that the Irish border backstop clause must be scrapped and replaced with "alternative arrangements" to regulate cross-border trade.
The EU says the backstop is merely an insurance policy meant to avoid checkpoints between Ireland and Northern Ireland, which were a flashpoint for sectarian violence in the past, and won't be needed if other solutions are found for goods moving across the border.
The backstop was part of the withdrawal agreement former British Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the EU, but it was rejected by the U.K. Parliament three times.
Johnson's stance, that Britain will leave the EU with or without a deal, has alienated many in Europe.
The EU's agriculture chief warned that if Britain crashes out without a deal on Oct. 31, it would create a "foul atmosphere" that would spill over into any negotiations on a future trade deal between the two sides.
Speaking in his native Ireland, EU Farm Commission Phil Hogan said the remaining 27 countries would " hold the line" and had made "detailed contingency plans for every outcome," echoing the view of many on the continent that a no-deal Brexit is now the most likely outcome.
"Contrary to what the UK government may wish, the EU will not buckle," he insisted.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The will that Jeffrey Epstein signed just two days before his jailhouse suicide puts more than $577 million in assets into a trust fund that could make it more difficult for his dozens of accusers to collect damages.
Estate lawyers and other experts say prying open the trust and dividing up the financier's riches is not going to be easy and could take years.
"This is the last act of Epstein's manipulation of the system, even in death," said attorney Jennifer Freeman, who represents child sex abuse victims.
Epstein, 66, killed himself Aug. 10 in New York while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The discovery of the will with its newly created 1953 Trust, named after the year of his birth, instantly raised suspicions he did it to hide money from the many women who say he sexually abused them when they were teenagers.
By putting his fortune in a trust, he shrouded from public view the identities of the beneficiaries, whether they be individuals, organizations or other entities. For the women trying to collect from his estate, the first order of business will be persuading a judge to pierce that veil and release the details.
From there, the women will have to follow the course they would have had to pursue even if Epstein had not created a trust: convince the judge that they are entitled to compensation as victims of sex crimes. The judge would have to decide how much they should get and whether to reduce the amounts given to Epstein's named beneficiaries, who would also be given their say in court.
"Wealthy people typically attempt to hide assets in trusts or other legal schemes. I believe the court and his administrators will want to do right by Epstein's victims, and if not, we will fight for the justice that is long overdue to them," attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents several Epstein accusers, said in an email.
She said attorneys for the women will go after Epstein's estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the will was filed and where he owned two islands.
Bloom said it was "gross negligence" on the part of Epstein's lawyers and jail personnel to allow him to sign a new will, given that he had apparently attempted suicide a short time before. Bloom called a will "a classic sign of impending suicide for a prisoner."
The lawyers who handled the will have not returned calls for comment.
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is pulling the plug on a billion-dollar, technically troubled project to build a better weapon that would destroy incoming missiles. The move is aimed in part at considering new approaches to missile defense at a time of rapid technological change.
The announced reason for canceling the Boeing contract, effective Thursday, was that the project's design problems were so significant as to be either insurmountable or too costly to correct.
Beyond those immediate concerns, the Pentagon is considering whether it needs to start over with designing a defense against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles, such as those North Korea aspires to build, as well as newly emerging types of missiles.
One indication of that broader concern is the Pentagon's statement that it will now invite industry competition to develop a "new, next-generation interceptor" — potentially a weapon that could take on hypersonic missiles being developed by China and Russia.
The Pentagon currently has 44 missile interceptors based mostly in Alaska. Each is designed to be launched from an underground silo, soar beyond the Earth's atmosphere and release a "kill vehicle" — a device that steers into its target and destroys it by force of collision.
These weapons have been tested but never used in actual combat.
It is that "kill vehicle" device that the Pentagon had asked Boeing to redesign so that it could be more reliable against the kind of long-range missiles that North Korea has said it is building to target the U.S.
