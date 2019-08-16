Ask around and many agree: just the sight of water in the Kern River on a hot day has its own cooling effect.
And there's no denying a wet river looks better — and makes everything around it look better — than a dry one.
Lucky for us, water is expected to remain in the river for weeks to come, though it won't be quite as deep and full as it has been in the recent months.
"We're at the tail end of a good year," said Dana Munn, the Kern River watermaster.
The water should continue to flow through September "and maybe beyond that," said Art Chianello, manager of the City of Bakersfield Water Resources Department.
The river's water level has noticeably receded in recent weeks, with sandbars starting to appear in stretches near Mohawk Street and Coffee Road. But water continues to be released from Isabella Lake.
Water in the river was at 200 percent of normal this year, Munn said, but for most of the past 10 years it has been far below that. Munn estimates that the drought years of 2012 through 2016 combined didn't reach 200 percent of normal, except in 2017, when the river's volume was 260 percent of normal and water flowed through the city into the early months of 2018.
"It’s not only a great aesthetic for the city it provides groundwater recharge," Chianello said.
The abundance of water this year and in 2017 has almost restored groundwater storage around the city to its pre-drought levels.
"It's been a good year," Chianello said, "and we’re definitely benefiting from that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.