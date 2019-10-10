An Oildale toddler snatched from his front yard was found at 11 a.m. Thursday and his alleged kidnapper was taken into custody, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said.
Jace Pletcher, 2, was reported missing just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen being carried by Eric Truman, 37, on Regal Street near Beardsley Avenue.
“So many people were out looking for him,” said Samantha Trimble, Pletcher's mother, who was calling relatives Thursday afternoon to let them known the boy was rescued by law enforcement.
"This whole freaking town came together to look for Jace," she said.
Pletcher was found safe in the 800 block of Roberts Lane in Oildale, the sheriff's office said, and was taken to a local hospital to be checked. Truman is a known transient, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said, and deputies had searched areas he was known to frequent, including abandoned homes and homeless encampments.
Truman has multiple drug-related offenses on his criminal record, according to online Kern County Superior Court records. He also spent two years in prison after pleading no contest to a first-degree burglary charge in 2002. Truman also pleaded no contest to possession with intent to sell in 2014 and spent over three years in Wasco State Prison, records say.
