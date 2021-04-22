Delphinium, Ariel Dyer ready to rock Fox livestream series

For those about to rock, we stream you. That will be the order of business on Friday with the latest concert in the Fox Theater's "Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose" series.
Indie rock acts Delphinium and Ariel Dyer will perform in the show presented by Visit Bakersfield.
This is the debut of Delphinium, which Californian music columnist Cesareo Garasa describes as "a femme, queer/cis blended local super-trio featuring Amber Michelle, Alicia Rae and Becca Spickler that specialize in their own brand of haunting, spectral indie rock." The band formed last January when Michelle joined with fellow singer-songwriter Rae and multi-instrumentalist and singer Spickler aiming to bring more female and LGBTQ+ representation to the Bakersfield music scene. Delphinium's first single, “Crave,” produced by Amber Michelle and local musician Gary Rink, is available on all streaming platforms and the trio recently signed with Killer Kern Records, with plans to release a vinyl LP later this year.
Dyer is well immersed in the local scene. Along with her music, which Garasa calls "songs for disillusioned Disney princesses," she is a community events coordinator and co-host of the local horror podcast "Not Your Final Girl." Her music blends powerful vocals and ukulele and guitar accompaniment with the edge of sardonic humor. Check out more at arieldyer.bandcamp.com.
This week's show goes live at 7 p.m. Friday, available to stream through the 23ABC News app and OTT stream, which is can be accessed via smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
Viewers can tip the musicians during the concert. Performers' usernames for payment apps like CashApp, Venmo or Paypal will be on screen or in the description of the events on the Fox Theater website if they are available.
The theater is selling a T-shirt designed by local artist Chris Borbon promoting the series as well as other Fox merchandise.
Donations to the theater are also welcome and can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.