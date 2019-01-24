With projects ranging from the best paper to make paper airplanes to materials to clean oil spills to how music affects plants, Delano Union School District’s fourth through eighth grade science students participated in the district's annual Science Fair on Jan. 17 at Almond Tree Middle School.
Selected from each grade level were up to four students or teams for first place and four each for second place through fourth place. According to district GATE resource teacher Lea Cantu, first and second place finishers advance to the Kern County Regional Science Fair on March 12 at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
FOURTH GRADE
First Place — "Which Paper is the Flyest?," Ezekiel Basconcillo, Princeton; "Recycle Robot," Pablo Solorio, Terrace; "Pitch Perfect," Elissa Cortez, Morningside; "Knock your Blocks Off," Alexa Davalos, Terrace.
Second Place — "Optical Illusion: Boys and Girls," Alyssa Barragan, Nueva Vista; "Computer vs. Paper Memorization," Kaylee Lopez, Del Vista; "Capillarity of Paper Towels," Nevaeh Sanchez Martinez, Albany Park; "Chapstick," Emily Sanchez, Pioneer.
Third Place — "Battery Power," Jamilek Marquez, Nueva Vista; "Germination at Its Best," Khanh Van, Nueva Vista; "The Last Standing Bristle Bot," Joshua Marin, Pioneer; "Stains," Kaydee Reyes, Morningside.
Fourth Place — "Indoor Light vs. Outdoor Light," Jeremiah Julian, Morningside; "Smoke and Fire," Carolina Rodriguez, Albany Park; "Energy from Garbage," Makayla Valle, Albany Park; "Ice, Ice, Baby," Raeden Ramos, Morningside.
FIFTH GRADE
First Place — "Sibling Preferences," Josephine Ramos, Albany Park; "Taste the Colors," Elliora Ignacio, Morningside; "Child Proof or Not?," Jada Ramos, Morningside; "Does Age Affect Memory?," Khushwant Kaur, Morningside.
Second Place — "Solar Power," Emiliano Rios Villavicencio, Nueva Vista; "The Eggless Cake," Clyde Pabalate, Morningside; "All Tsunamis Are Not Created Equal," Josue Huerta, Pioneer; "Do Plants Just Need Water?," Rayanna Arvizu, Morningside.
Third Place — "Worth the Weight," Queona Reyes, Morningside; "Cardboard Hands," Alan Fregoso, Terrace; "Too Sweet or Not Too Sweet," Zion Hollingsworth, Fremont; "Boat Float," Stephanie Cot, Terrace.
Fourth Place — "Which Bridge Material is Stronger?," Devani Ochoa, Albany Park; "Bristle Bot," Jose Rocha, Terrace; "Run Faster on Grass or Cement," Lana Joy Agbalog, Princeton; "Does Time Really Fly," Damien Nunez, Albany Park.
SIXTH GRADE
First Place — "Battery Power," Jacob Nunez, La Viña; "Batter Up!," Madyson Herrera, Pioneer; "Yeaster," Jay Harry Guinto, La Viña; "Bath Bombs," Nevaeh Herrera, Cecil Avenue.
Second Place — "The Brains Behind Where’s Waldo," Anthony Andrade, Terrace; "Is Black Ink Really Black?," Lindsey Elliott, La Viña; "Acid Soda," Jodi Sayon, Cecil Avenue; "Splish Splash Wipe," Shivtaj Gill, La Viña.
Third Place — "Dental Treats Whiten Dog’s Teeth," Andrea Camacho, Pioneer; "Best Airplane Design," Nathaniel Cavazos, Terrace; "Mousetrap Power," Alexander Molina, Pioneer; "Static Electricity," Julius Salon, Terrace.
Fourth Place — "At What Diameter?," Alldrei Cerillo, Terrace; "Milk or Plastic," Alpha Romeo, Cecil Avenue; "20/20 Vision – Males vs. Females," Juan Gastelum, Terrace; "Temperature of Tennis Ball and Bounce," Nathan Madrigal, Cecil Avenue.
SEVENTH GRADE
First Place — "How Music Affects Plants," Tyler Stansberry, Pioneer; "Organic/Non-Organic Bananas," Matthew Gonzalez, La Viña; "Bristle Bot," Andrew Balbuena, Cecil Avenue; "Naturally Good," Caroline Cano, La Viña.
Second Place — "Temperature Affects Maple Sugar," Jayla Albano, Cecil Avenue; "Solar Hot Dog Cooker," Enrique Aguilar, Cecil Avenue; "Banana Ripening – Different Temperatures," Cristian Duran, La Viña; "Water Bending/Static Energy?," Harshan Sunner and Ivan Perez, La Viña.
Third Place — "Solar Ovens," Ray Ramirez, Cecil Avenue; "How Music Affects Mind," Joshua Alfaro, Cecil Avenue; "Piece of Cake: Picky Eaters," Susana Zaragoza, Cecil Avenue; "Balloon Rocket Can," Arturo Perez, Pioneer.
Fourth Place — "Does Smell Affect Taste?," Leonora Rios, Yvette Araujo, and Ivonne Vega, Pioneer; "Do Plants Need Water?," Everardo Uribe, Pioneer; "Stronger Wifi Signal," Aaron Simmons, Cecil Avenue; "Unhealthy vs. Healthy Drinks," Hailey Gill, Cecil Avenue.
EIGHTH GRADE
First Place — "Bye Bye Germs," Grace Elliott, La Viña; "Metal Resistant to Vinegar?," Emiliano Lucas, Cecil Avenue; "To Stretch or Not To Stretch," Amy Razo Guerrero, La Viña; "Best Oil Absorber," Kasandra Hernandez, Pioneer.
Second Place -- "Cleaning Oil Spills," Isabella Montes, Cecil Avenue; "Visualizing Frequencies," Stephanie Espinoza, Pioneer; "Landslides," Gladys Alejo, Cecil Avenue; "Musical Gardening," Pedro Zapata, Ingrid Vidal, and Marco Estrada, Almond Tree.
