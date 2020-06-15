YK America has rescheduled its annual scholarship event to Aug. 21, said Paul Lu, public relations director.
The ceremony is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hyatt Place Delano.
YK America has been investing in Delano through the development of the Delano Marketplace, Hyatt Place Delano, Maya Cinemas and Grapevine Villa Luxury Apartments.
“We have also been involved in many community events throughout the past 16 years,” Lu said. “Last year we began a tradition of giving scholarships to college-bound high school seniors who exhibited high academic achievement.”
With the rapid economic expansion in the city of Delano, most notably through the Delano Marketplace and adjacent developments, YK America called on all high school seniors to write an essay on the topic of economic development. A panel of judges evaluated and picked one winning essay from each high school.
The winner will receive a scholarship in the amount of $700, which will be presented at the August ceremony.
“We invite all the high schools in Delano, administrators and students and the families to attend,” Lu said. “Details of the ceremony will be forthcoming as the date of the event approaches. Congratulations to the Class of 2020!”
