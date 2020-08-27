The YK America Scholarship Essay Contest ceremony set for Aug. 21, has been postponed indefinitely.
"Thank you all so much for the time and effort you have invested in the YK America Scholarship Essay Contest," said Paul Lu, Public Relations Director, YK America. "In speaking with Jason Garcia, superintendent of the Delano Joint High School District, I learned that this has been an especially challenging time for the district, staff, administrators and students due to COVID-19."
"With schools just starting this past Monday, the timing of the ceremony is not ideal," Lu said.
"I am working with Mr. Garcia to decide on a new date, and will keep you all informed of the new date. Nonetheless, I want to let you know that YK America is committed to encouraging students to pursue higher education.
"We will be making arrangements with Mr. Garcia’s office to have the scholarship awards be in the hands of the students prior to the actual ceremony," he said.
What students can expect to receive:
• A letter with grades and comments from the Judge Panel about their essay entry
• A Certificate of Award (winners) or Certificate of Participation (participants)
• A check for $700 from YK America (winners) or a $25 Gift Card to Starbucks (participants)
Congratulations to the three winners:
• Benjamin Bulseco, Delano High School
• Karen Mendoza, Cesar Chavez High School
• Berenice Vega, Robert F. Kennedy High School
