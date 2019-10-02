About 150 community members, including about 20 dignitaries, came out Friday morning for the grand opening of the first phase of the Grapevine Villa Luxury Apartments in Delano.
On hand to kick off the festivities were project developer YK America staff, friends, family, investors, designers, architects, engineers and others who helped design the luxury apartment housing project, said Paul Lu, public relations director for YK America Group.
"Last I heard, 12 units were ready for move in, and 64 are completed in phase one (130 units planned for initial stage)," Lu said. "There are three phases with 432 units in total."
Construction will likely last another two years until completion.
“All went very smoothly, and everybody who signed up for an apartment tour showed up," Lu said. "All five Delano City Council members, including Mayor (Joe) Aguirre were there."
Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch was there, Lu said, and he was impressed.
"This new apartment complex is an outstanding development for Delano," Couch said. "Delano needs more housing, and more options. This type of development will allow some of the many people that work in the Delano, but don’t live there to do exactly that."
"And if they’re living and working in Delano, they will be spending their money in Delano and that is a very positive step for the city," Couch added. "Delano and YK America can be and should be very proud."
Mayor Aguirre said the project is a good "starting point for our city, but more is needed."
"It is very exciting to be a part of this great milestone in providing a housing project for middle-class citizens and business professionals working in our community," he said. "Delano is facing a housing shortage, and this should help bring some relief for some."
Also on hand were representatives from Assemblyman Rudy Salas, atate Sen. Melissa Hurtado and Congressman TJ Cox, Lu said. General managers from neighboring businesses, such as Walmart, Maya Cinemas and Aldi, were present, along with the manager of the Hyatt Place hotel nearby.
About 40 to 60 people went on tours of the apartments, Lu estimated.
This YK America development brings much needed housing opportunities for residents adjacent to the Delano Marketplace and The Vineyard, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center. The Grapevine Villa Luxury Apartments is a gated-community consisting of 432 apartment units when built out.
These luxury apartment homes will feature floorplans with forward thinking, modern amenities including granite countertops, luxury plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, as well as washer and dryer in each unit. Amenities at the community building include a resort-style pool with lounge and barbecue area with an outdoor fireplace, pet park and rose garden.
Inside, there is a large, open hall for use by residents, computer station, yoga room adjoining a state-of-the-art fitness center and a theater-style multi-purpose room.
This master-planned community will be a welcome addition to the commercial center anchored by Maya Cinemas, as well as complement the nearby Delano Marketplace, Hyatt Place Delano and Aldi grocery store.
Many companies, financial institutions and government leaders played important roles in the development of the project, Lu said. Partners in the project include the city of Delano, Contractors USA, TS Architects, Royal T Management, as well as other service providers.
Established in 1994, YK America Group is a professional real estate development company. Heavily invested in Southern California, YK America holds about 300 acres of commercial, residential and industrial properties. Since 2003, YK America has brought in Walmart, Maya, Hyatt, Aldi and many other quality tenants for the City of Delano and its surrounding communities.
For more information on YK America and how to become part of the company’s Delano Marketplace or Grapevine developments, please contact Lu at (626) 444-6668 x 103 or PaulLu@YKAmerica.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.