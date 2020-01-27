The Delano Marketplace, The Vineyard and Grapevine Villa Luxury Apartments developers YK America has extended the deadline for its second annual Essay Contest.
”We’ve got quite a few entries, but would like to extend the deadline to Jan. 31 in order to encourage more participation, said Paul Lu, public relations director of YK America.
YK America has been investing in Delano through the development of the Delano Marketplace, Hyatt Place Delano, Maya Cinemas and Grapevine Villa Luxury Apartments.
YK America calls on all high school seniors to write an essay on the topic of economic development. There will be a panel of judges who will evaluate and decide on one winning essay from each high school.
The winners will receive a scholarship in the amount of $700, which will be presented at a ceremony on April 24.
Each student will choose one of three essay topics listed below and will submit a PDF file to Paul Lu by Friday.
Topics:
- Explain the role of government in managing local economic development. You can approach this topic from a historical perspective and describe the role of government in economic history. Make connections of issues from the past and connect them with present issues.
- Explore the economic situation in Delano and Kern County, and the role that it plays in the larger economy of California. Identify the most urgent economic issues that should be solved in the near future and propose viable solutions.
- Explain the differences between short-term and long-term economic growth. Define the features of long-term growth and its effect on the local businesses in Delano.
Rules:
- Include name, grade, school name and date on title page
- Paper to consist of 950-1,000 words, double-spaced.
- Must be original writing by student. Please include references.
Submit PDF file via email to Paul Lu at paullu@ykamerica.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.