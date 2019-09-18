A 20-year-old man who was shot and killed in Delano on Tuesday has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Raymond Juan Richer, 20, of Delano was shot in the 10000 block of Casey Avenue. He was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center where he died.
No arrests have been made.
Richer's cause and manner of death will be released by the Coroner's Office at a later date.
Anyone with information should call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.