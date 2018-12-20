Bakersfield National Cemetery held its Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday morning to honor and remember veterans. Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club, veterans service organizations and loved ones of those buried at the cemetery attended the annual event.
