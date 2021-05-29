Worth Noting: Red Cross offers virtual training for volunteers

A record-breaking wildfire season is expected this year, and the Red Cross is preparing by holding a virtual training fair for those interested in serving as a shelter volunteer.
Most of the training can be completed in a three-hour virtual session. The remaining courses can be completed online.
The remaining sessions are Tuesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, June 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Register by visiting bit.ly/ARCshelter.
The training is free and focuses on the high fire risks and needs in Kern, Mono and Inyo counties.
For more information, contact Disaster Program Manager Megin Hughes at 661-203-9235 and recruiter Mat Garcia at 805-603-0704.
Delano's District 4 Office received a request for pavement repairs on Brooks Avenue. Public Works evaluated the area and patched potholes.
Construction is underway to pave dirt roads on Mathews Avenue from Timmons Avenue to Mettler Avenue, Christina Street from Mathews Avenue to Cecil Avenue and Brutton Street from Matthews Avenue to Cecil Avenue. Anticipated completion is July 2021.
Kern County Public Works will utilize funding from the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality program for paving dirt road from West Cecil Avenue to County Line Road. Contraction will begin Summer 2022.
Construction is currently underway for a truck scale installation at the Mcfarland-Delano Transfer station. This project consists of installing and furnishing truck scale, hot mix asphalt, painting traffic stripes and pavement markings. Anticipated completion is July 2021.
The Removing and Preventing Illegal Dumping program cleaned up 47 dump sites in District 4 in the month of March. A total of 162 dump sites have been cleaned up in 2021.
To report potholes or illegal dumping sites, contact District 4 at 661-868-3680 or email district4@kerncounty.com. Residents can also report directly to Kern County Public Works at 661-862-5000 or by using the link https://kernpublicworks.com/transportation/report-road-damage.
Local officials have announced the locations and conditions for cooling centers this summer in Kern County.
In general, cooling centers are open in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys when the temperature is forecasted to be 105 degrees or higher, in desert areas when temperature is forecasted to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when the temperature is forecast to be 95 degrees or higher.
The centers are open from 1-8 p.m.
A Cooling Centers Daily Report will be issued by 11 a.m. on the day before the centers open and weekend openings will be announced by 11 a.m. on Fridays.
Residents using the cooling centers are encouraged to bring their favorite non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, reading material, games, etc. to the centers.
For more information, contact Kern County General Services at 868-7000 or Kern County Aging & Adult Services at 800-510-2020.
Here is a list of current cooling center locations in Kern County:
Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive
East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road
East Niles Senior Center, 6601 E. Niles St., Bakersfield
The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st St., Bakersfield
Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard
Gusher Hall, 271 California St., Maricopa
Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave., Shafter
Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor St.
McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W. Sherwood Ave.
Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive
Strata Center, 10350 Heather Ave., California City
Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th St., Rosamond
Mojave Vets Building, 15580 O St.
In partnership with No Kid Hungry and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, the Wasco and Delano branches of the Kern County Library system are offering free lunches and educational crafts to kids ages 2-18.
The Wasco Branch Library is offering grab and go lunch and crafts on Mondays and Tuesdays from 12 to 1 p.m., and the Delano Branch Library is offering the same on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. There will be opportunities to win books and take home games for the whole family.
No sign-up is needed, and the program will be going on all summer long.
