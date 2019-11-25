Delano's annual Christmas Parade and Christmas Fair at City Hall are scheduled for Dec. 6.
Christmas Fair at City Hall will begin at 5 p.m. The event will feature the annual Christmas tree lighting, pictures with Santa and vendors. There will also be free hot chocolate and cookies and a puppet show.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. at 9th Avenue and will head north on Main Street.
Those interested in participating are asked to turn in their application by this Friday.
For more information, contact the Delano Chamber of Commerce at 661-725-2518.
There is still time to donate to the Toys for Tots campaign taking place in Delano.
Toys and cash will be accepted until Dec. 12.
Individuals can also be Santa's Helper for $250, host an event, hold a toy collection and sell support trains.
For more information, contact Adriana Salinas at 661-203-3377.
