Earthmovers shuttled up and down a large dirt mound across from Meadows Field airport Oct. 8, the latest sign Amazon is moving ahead with a plan to open a distribution center that would employ at least 1,000 people as soon as late 2019.
The project, first disclosed in late August, is now fully permitted and on track to be complete within 12 to 18 months, said Bakersfield commercial real estate agent Steve Adams, who represents the development partnership behind Landings Logistics Center, the surrounding, 138-acre industrial park.
"They’re moving tons of dirt,” said Adams, senior vice president at ASU Commercial.
Involving at least half a dozen bulldozers, excavators and other heavy equipment, the grading activity north of Merle Haggard Drive and Wings Way came amid continuing official silence on the project. An Amazon representative declined to discuss the project on the record, as did senior Kern County officials.
But a new sign recently put up across from the airport made clear what was widely confirmed in late summer. "Future home of amazon," the sign read. (Amazon often uses "amazon" when referring to itself.)
Adams said construction should begin within four to six months, and that the resulting structure will be something Kern County has "never seen." It will stand four stories tall and measure roughly 2.6 million square feet, he said.
"I know there’s going to be enormous steel structural beams and pylon-type supports that are kind of state-of-the-art," he said.
The building is expected to become what Amazon calls a "fulfillment center," which is basically a robot-equipped distribution center that receives goods from around the world then stores and packages them for shipment to customers within the region. Observers have estimated the structure will be staffed by as many as 2,000 workers.
During about the past year, Amazon fulfillment centers have faced increasingly strong criticism for offering relatively low salaries for demanding work. There was even a bill proposed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, that was named after company founder Jeff Bezos: Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies ("Stop BEZOS"). The legislation would tax Seattle-based Amazon and other companies in an amount equal in value to the government assistance their employees receive.
But in a move observers said may have been partly a response to tight labor conditions, the company announced earlier this month all its U.S. employees, including part-time workers, will be paid no less than $15 per hour starting Nov. 1.
Amazon said it has more than 560,000 employees around the world, and that all of them have access to the same health benefits and parental leave.
There was no word on when Amazon will begin hiring for the local fulfillment center.
