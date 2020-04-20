In all the media reports, directives and advisories about the COVID-19 pandemic, Delano Union School District Superintendent Rosalina Rivera saw something essential was missing: words of encouragement.
So, she decided to do something about it.
That began Friday morning when Jack Tillman, the district's director of maintenance and operations, and two of his staff members, Ralph Cruz and Jose Heredia, installed two signs with a simple message of encouragement to not only the district's students and parents, but everybody driving along Cecil Avenue, one of Delano's busiest streets.
"Together — We Will See It Through" said a sign in English, along with its Spanish translation, "Juntos -- Lo Sobreviviremos".
The signs were made by Ricardo Galvan of Delano's own Galvan Signs.
In a short time, signs will be at each of the district's 12 campuses.
Also at each campus, the school marquee has its own digital message: "Please stay home. Wash your hands. Wear a mask and be safe."
“I wanted to encourage people to see the situation not only in terms of public health, which is very important of course, but also in terms of our connectedness and our resilience,” Rivera said.
The superintendent points out that the Delano community is familiar with challenging circumstances and knows how to come together and do what has to be done.
“I was thinking about how we could reinforce this strength, this mindset, and the phrase ‘Together – We Will See It Through’ was appropriate,” she added.
The translation “Juntos – Lo Sobreviviremos!” has a slightly different meaning, Rivera pointed out. “A direct, word-for-word translation just didn’t do it for me. I wanted to capture the spirit – facing it, overcoming it, coming out on the other side.”
Rivera felt maintaining this spirit is as important as social distancing, washing hands, staying home and wearing a mask and other public health measures. "Delano has the right mindset and determination to get through this — if we all do our part."
The district has posted similar messages on its website and individual school websites and Facebook pages. The billboard maintained by the district along Highway 99 will also be changed to communicate the message.
Rivera notes, “Many people driving up from the south through Delano will see this message. Maybe it will help some of them. A little encouragement from Delano to help see it through.”
She said the district has collaborated with city of Delano officials, including City Manager Maribel Reyna, who plan to provide similar signs around town and various school campuses.
"We need to work together to deliver the same message," Rivera concluded.
