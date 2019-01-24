Wonderful College Prep Academy Wolves lose to East Sierra League foe Fresno Christian Eagles, 75-53 By Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil The Record 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Senior captain Jozshua Ausbie goes up for a layup. Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil / The Record Junior Logan Stout drives the lane against Fresno Christian. Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil / The Record Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Delano's Wonderful College Prep Academy Wolves battled East Sierra League foe Fresno Christian Eagles Jan. 18. The Eagles ultimately won, 75-53. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos WATCH: Robert Price and Herb Benham snow day story of January 25, 1999 4 hrs ago 0 WATCH: Mack Wimbish snow day story of January 25, 1999. 4 hrs ago 0 6:23 WATCH: BVarsity Nightly for Jan. 23 16 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMcFarland girls basketball continues dominating seasonDelano Regional agrees to join Adventist HealthCouch, Aguirre hit the streets to talk concernsDELANO RAMBLINGS: Volunteers needed to survey Delano individuals considered to be homelessDelano reaches out to county homeless center for assistanceLocal grower's 'brand ambassador' lights up social media with Golden Globes showingBRIEFS: Delano man struck, killed after getting out of vehicle following Highway 99 crashCOMMUNITY VOICES: A brighter future, Kern County only if we dare to imagine it, actKern's assistant DA takes new job in Tulare CountyDelano mayor ready for his term during 'exciting times' ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
