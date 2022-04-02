Wonderful College Prep Academy gets $3M gift from Lynda Resnick

On March 22 during her town hall address to Wonderful College Prep Academy faculty and staff, Lynda Resnick — philanthropist, vice-chairman, and co-owner of The Wonderful Company — announced an annual $3 million gift to recognize and celebrate teachers for their unwavering dedication and passionate commitment to providing students a world-class academic experience.
Amidst a global pandemic and national teacher shortage, this investment will allow WCPA to increase salaries for every employee and provide bonuses and commuting reimbursements, supporting a more resilient education environment — both in and out of the classroom.
The gift will enable WCPA to increase teacher total compensation by a minimum of $10,000, and to provide every WCPA employee with at least a 5 percent raise. The additional funding will also support the continued focus on crucial mental health and wellness counselors and programs. With this gift, WCPA educators in Delano and Lost Hills will be the highest paid teachers in Kern County and among the highest paid in the state of California.
“Education is the key to improving the trajectory of families in the Central Valley for generations to come,” Resnick stated in her speech. “We built extensive, all-encompassing programs in Delano and Lost Hills based on the belief that education is a fundamental human right and the single most important investment in our collective future. This has never been truer, and I hope this gift helps all WCPA teachers feel empowered to reach their full potential.”
WCPA’s long-standing commitment to education centers on providing training resources and building community to prepare today’s youth for the global workforce. Beyond offering a highly competitive compensation package, WCPA also provides a robust benefits program and extensive opportunities for career growth and professional development. With a focus on hiring, developing and inspiring the next generation of educators to make teaching a lifelong career, WCPA aims to hire 25 teachers across all grade levels and content areas by June 2022.
“We are continuing to build a path of opportunity for our teachers to grow their careers at WCPA, so they can create better lives for themselves and their families,” said Ana Martinez, WCPA superintendent. “WCPA is uniquely positioned to play an essential role in supporting teachers as they pursue their passions and purpose, while helping prepare our children for the future. We are proud to lead the way in recognizing our teachers for their hard work and commitment to excellence.”
