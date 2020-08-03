Jocelyn Garcia, an employee at the “La Cocina” restaurant at the Wonderful Pistachio plant in the southern Central Valley, shows some of the food and other goods the company provides its workers. In addition to providing free meals and family baskets, The Wonderful Co. said it has also been providing employees access to essential staples like diapers, toilet paper, eggs, beans and brown rice for purchase at cost. Recently the company set up a $1 million fund to support local charitable causes during the pandemic.