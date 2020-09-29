A woman motorist led Delano police on a slow-speed chase in a recreational vehicle on Sept. 23 before crashing and being arrested by officers, officials said.
"Today, about 3:30 p.m., a recreational vehicle failed to yield to a Delano police vehicle after it had been recklessly driving through the city," said Police Chief Robert Nevarez. "The pursuit continued at slow speeds through the city."
At one point, the RV collided with a police vehicle, resulting in minor injury to the police car, Nevarez said. The officer was not injured. At some point, the RV sustained a flat tire.
The RV continued along Cecil Avenue then onto Highway 99, at which point it began driving north on the freeway, still at relatively slow speeds, the chief said.
At Avenue 24, the RV lost control and rolled over on its side. The lone female occupant, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody, he said.
She did not appear to be seriously injured.
