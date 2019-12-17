It has long been considered a political fact that 1978’s Proposition 13 is untouchable.
That may be changing.
Several initiatives appear to be challenging the long-held assumption that Californians overwhelmingly support the proposition, which keeps property taxes relatively low. A statewide coalition has formed to combat the sentiment that Proposition 13 needs to be overturned.
Last week, the local chapter of the coalition, Fight for Prop 13, turned in more than 6,000 petitions from Kern County residents to the offices of the area's state representatives. All the petitions urge the politicians to fight back against efforts to overturn a measure the group says provides stability and low prices to all Californians.
Backed by a broad range of local business groups, the coalition says they met with state representatives to plead their case last week.
Statewide, the group says more than 200,000 state residents have called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to protect Proposition 13.
“We’re working with them to impress on the importance of protecting Prop. 13 as it is right now,” said Justin Salters, a representative of the Prop. 13 coalition. “It raises the cost of just about everything in California if we make changes to it.”
What is Prop 13?
Overwhelmingly passed by voters in 1978 as a way to keep older residents from being priced out of their homes, Proposition 13 limits property taxes to 1 percent of assessed value, and caps increases on assessments to 2 percent each year.
Unless a property changes ownership, the owner will have a good idea what he or she will have to pay as long as they work or live in one spot.
“Small businesses like mine are sensitive to anything that increases our costs,” Abate-A-Weed owner Darrell Feil said in a statement released by the coalition. “Every business deserves to know with certainty what their taxes will be, so they can keep their doors open, meet payroll and grow.”
The proposition has remained popular in the state, and many observers considered it the “third rail” of state politics, meaning it was untouchable.
But that could be changing.
What are the challenges?
Several lawsuits making their way through the court system could ultimately make it easier for measures to raise property taxes, the coalition claims. Currently the proposition requires a two-thirds majority in both legislative houses for any increase in taxes.
In the past few years, state representatives have introduced bills that would make it easier to raise taxes at the local level, according to the coalition.
But the biggest challenge could come from the California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2018, which is a voter initiative that has qualified for the November 2020 ballot.
The act, which is in the process of being revised, would require commercial and industrial properties to be taxed based on their market value rather than the purchase price, which could dramatically increase the taxes property owners would have to pay.
The money would go to local governments and school districts, potentially providing an important new source of revenue for struggling areas.
The coalition, however, says that raising property taxes would raise prices on consumers and renters, who would be passed the cost burden forced on property owners.
After March's election, the two sides will likely square off in what could be a stiff political battle in November. Fight for Prop 13 hopes to remind voters of what they say some may have forgotten.
“It’s an entirely different generation of voters today than were around in 1978,” said Salters. “It’s one of those things where it’s kind of like gravity. It doesn’t excite any of us really, because we all get used to it, but if somebody tinkered with the laws of gravity, we would really know that there’s been a change.”
