The Kern County Oral Language Festival was held on Jan. 26 at Stonecreek Junior High.
Sixteen students from the Delano Union School District gave outstanding performances at the competition. Congratulations to Armindev Bhatti and his coach Christina Martinez from Harvest for placing first in the Serious Solo (4-6) category and to Gillian Muñoz Zuniga and Susana Zaragoza and their coach Baltazar Montes from Cecil Avenue Math & Science Academy for placing third in the Humorous Duo (7-8) category.
Thank you to Pamela Neal, Maureen Mascarinas and Karen Reyes for volunteering to judge. Additional thanks to all the coaches, staff and parents that worked with the students to prepare them for the county competition.
Lea Cantu is a GATE & Science Resource Teacher at Delano Union School District.
