Recently the smells of homemade menudo and pozole were in the air at the third annual Menudo and Pozole Cook-Off and Silent Auction at the Jim White "Blanco" Park in McFarland.
The event was put on by the McFarland USA Foundation.
More than 500 people had the opportunity to sample menudo and pozoles from seven different participants. All the participants brought their best recipes to the competition to see who would be voted the champion.
In the end, Amelia Alvarez of Anita’s Kitchen took first place in the menudo category while Elia Alatorre of Panzas Verdes took first place in the pozole category.
“McFarland Unified was proud to feature food service director Cristina Tafoya’s recipe, who took third place,” said Aaron Resendez, McFarland Unified District superintendent.
In addition, to the cook-off, people took part in a silent auction and a jalapeño eating contest.
“All proceeds benefiting the new McFarland Museum that will be located on 2nd Street and Harlow,” said Maria Lara of the McFarland USA Foundation. “The McFarland USA foundation is an amazingly positive force for the McFarland Community."
