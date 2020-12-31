Delano Kiwanis announced the elementary, middle school and high school winners of its annual writing contest earlier this month.
More than 47 entries were received for the Kiwanis Club of Delano’s Christmas Writing Contest with the theme “How My Family Celebrates Christmas.”
Students from several Delano-area schools submitted their entries for judging. The contest was divided into three categories, elementary division, middle school division and high school division. Each division was awarded $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
With judging by a four-person panel taking several hours to complete, and with so many wonderful stories to decide from, the winners were finally determined.
Taking first place in the high school division was Jessica Beltran from Delano High School. No other places were awarded in the high school division.
In the middle school division, Itzella Montano from Mrs. Madrigal’s sixth-grade class at Pioneer School was awarded first place, Camila Fergoso from Mrs. Ortiz’s sixth-grade class at Terrace Elementary placed second, and Gabriel Cruz from Ms. Bravo’s eighth-grade class at Pioneer School placed third.
For the elementary division, first place went to Samantha Coronado, a fourth grader in Mrs. Taylor’s class at Albany Park School, second place went to Olivia Trigo, a fourth grader in Mrs. Ceja’s class at Nueva Vista Language Academy, and third place was awarded to Adan Alfaro, a fourth grader in Mrs. Landa’s class at Nueva Vista Language Academy.
Through activities like the writing contest, the Delano club provides opportunities for young people to display their talents and skills. Being able to express what you have learned in school and in life are essential to good outcomes. We see reading and writing effectively as the key to educational success. We congratulate all of the winning students for their outstanding work and appreciate all of the participating students and teachers for the entries.
Kiwanis International is a global service organization of members that are dedicated to serving the children of the world and in the betterment of their communities. For more information regarding the Kiwanis Club of Delano, contact us at skinsey@lightspeed.net or view us on Facebook.
