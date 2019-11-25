Fourth through eighth grade students from Delano Union School District converged upon Harvest Elementary School on Nov. 21 for the district’s Region 10 Oral Language Festival.
First place winners in each event will represent the district at the county festival on Feb. 22 at Stonecreek Junior High School in Bakersfield.
HUMOROUS SOLO (seventh to eighth grade) – first: Andrew Marquez, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy; second: Alex Lopez, Pioneer School; third: Javier Roldan, Pioneer School.
HUMOROUS DUO (seventh to eighth grade) – first: Gillian Zuniga and Susana Zaragoza, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy; second: Andrea Bravo and Maria Martinez, Almond Tree Middle School; third: Sandra Garcia and Naomi Medina, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy.
VERSE CHOIR (seventh to eighth grade) – first: Daisy Sanchez, Mia Reyes, Mya Reyes and Ashley DeLa Cruz, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy.
SERIOUS SOLO (fourth to sixth grade) – first : Armindev Bhatti, La Viña Middle School; second: Savannah Valencia, Princeton School; third: Julissa Hernandez, Albany Park School.
SERIOUS DUO (fourth to sixth grade) – 1st: Andrea Veloya and Sienna Carrillo, Harvest School; 2nd: Jaelyn Aguinaldo and Lussaray Leal, Albany Park School; 3rd: Miley Rubio and Wil Laianne Rosales, Morningside School.
HUMOROUS SOLO (fourth to sixth grade) – first: Makayla Valle, Albany Park School; second: Eduardo Robles, Del Vista Math and Science Academy; third: Isadora Bravo, Morningside School.
HUMOROUS DUO (fourth to sixth grade) – first: Bryan Edeza and Gisselle Ramos, Pioneer School; second: Haley McClintock and Elliora Ignacio, La Viña Middle School; third – Emily Jimenez and Samantha Padilla, Morningside School.
VERSE CHOIR (fourth to sixth grade) – first: Hector Mendoza, Austin Espinoza, Juan Carlos Reyes, Kaylie Carrillo, Ximena Chavez and Elizabeth Lopez, Pioneer School; second: Mya Garcia, Rebeca Vasquez, Alyssa Barragan, Alexa Alvarez, Evelynne Gutierrez and Isabel Suarez, Nueva Vista Language Academy; third: Ameer Diaz, Fernando Fernandez and Kyle Gumapac, Morningside School.
