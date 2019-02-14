How do you humanely capture 19 full-grown tule elk in western Kern County and move them to the Owens Valley near Bishop?
A helicopter really helps.
Close to 80 elk were successfully captured recently at the Tule Elk Reserve in western Kern County and the San Luis National Wildlife Refuge near Los Banos. They were then taken to join free-roaming herds on the Carrizo Plain and in the Owens Valley near Bishop.
There are few options for population management of this species — which once came within a hair's breadth of extinction said Greg Gerstenberg, a senior wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
"The only way is to relocate them physically," Gerstenberg said.
First, a helicopter team takes to the air. A shooter armed with a non-lethal net gun is stationed at the chopper's open door.
"A net is thrown over the elk wrapping them up so they can be blindfolded and restrained," said Brandon Munk, the lead wildlife veterinarian for the multi-day effort.
"This is one of the safest methods for capturing elk," Munk said. "The elk are then brought into a base camp area which is typically where I get involved. They are monitored, treated if need be, measured, sampled, and finally collared before moving them into transport trailers."
The radio collars will allow herd managers to track the newbies to determine how well they integrated into a new herd and their new surroundings.
"We try to get as much information from each animal we have in hand as we can," Munk said.
The tule elk is a California-only elk variety that "underwent a major genetic bottleneck" when overhunting and loss of habitat caused its numbers to plummet to as few as three in the 1870s, according a study published in the Journal of Heredity in 2016. "Since then, the population has grown to (more than) 5,000 individuals distributed across 22 distinct herds."
"It's one of the greatest wildlife conservation success stories in the world," said Peter Tira, a Fish and Wildlife spokesman.
The project helps promote genetic health and diversity among the California native elk, the smallest of all the North American elk subspecies. It also moves individual animals from the fenced reserve near Tupman, where they face zero predation, to free-roaming populations where mountain lions may occasionally be a threat to smaller, weaker animals.
Munk says his primary role is as an advocate for the animals and their welfare, to ensure the safe and efficient handling of the animals, and to provide guidance and training for the next generation of Fish and Wildlife biologists.
"We have some amazing experienced biologists and some amazing early-career biologists that all take time out of their busy work schedules to help make these massive efforts a success," he said.
