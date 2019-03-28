Rain and showers bring a wide assortment of flowers, and poppies and other wildflowers have been painting Kern County fields various colors.
TBC reader Amy Nelson took and submitted these photos Saturday of wildflowers in the Kern River Canyon.
Bakersfield National Cemetery representative Dave Harvey said poppies have begun popping up on the grounds. Visitors can "really expect to see them flourish in another week or two," he said, due to more rain in the coming days.
"If you don’t get a lot of rain, they’re gone real quick, but this year we got a bit of rain," Harvey said. "Three years ago we got a lot of rain and they lasted until May."
There is no policy put in place at the Bakersfield National Cemetery regarding walking through the poppies, but there are areas roped or chained off to prevent people from going past them.
He also noted poppies can be seen during the drive toward Arvin and Caliente.
Marketing and promotions associate David Chavez, with the office of countywide communications, said visitors have flocked to Wind Wolves Preserve, Tejon Ranch, Carrizo Plain and Alta Sierra in previous years to set their sights on the various flowers.
Visitors should stay on official trails, Chavez said, and avoid stepping on flowers in order to prevent damage.
