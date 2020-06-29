DelanoNow.com was founded on the principle of highlighting our local students and athletes way back in 2008. My wife, Maria's, great idea!
Now, for the first time since our start back in November 2008, we are coming up on the possibility of no sports happening for the fall 2020. I have already let you know as readers how this affected my daughter, myself and other family members.
So now, I would like to hear from you. This is your opportunity to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected you, your child, relative or friend. We want to hear from as many people as possible. We don't want to focus only on high school or college sports.
We want to hear from students and parents whose travel ball seasons have been cut short, and from players and parents from lower level organized sports, such as Pop Warner football (Delano Stallions, Delano Bengals, McFarland Red Cats, etc.).
Sports provide a healthy athletic outlet for our kids, keeping them physically fit in a world of unhealthy distractions, like video games and streaming TV services. What are you doing to keep your children active and healthy right now?
Along with your words, in this world of chronicling our child's every move, we would welcome you to send us action photos and even selfies of your children.
Feel free to write to us at about this length (about 250 words or shorter). If you have a lot to say, then we welcome longer responses.
Send us stories and photos to GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
We would love to keep this going through the summer if we can. If it takes you awhile to gather your thoughts, it's OK!
We want to thank you for your submissions in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.