On Wednesday, Kern County Public Works will be installing stop signs for east and westbound traffic on Cecil Avenue at Driver Road near Delano, making this intersection an all-way stop.
It will also be installing stop signs for east and westbound traffic on Peterson Road at Garzoli Avenue, making this intersection an all-way stop.
Traffic control will be in effect, including CMS boards alerting drivers to the newly installed stop signs.
Motorists are reminded to pass the work zone carefully, slow down and avoid distractions while driving in a work zone.
