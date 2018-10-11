On Friday, Oct. 5 the Cesar Chavez High Titans took on the Wasco High Tigers to culminate their homecoming activities.
Chavez would battle hard against the Tigers, but would ultimately lose.
The game started off with Wasco receiving the ball. The Tigers would show off their gritty run game with multiple first down runs. These runs would lead to a Wasco score early in the game giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
The Titans would take the ball and drive down field off of multiple roll out passes by quarterback Cameron Huerta. Even though Chavez would get the ball across the field, they would not be able to finish. This would be a reoccurring theme in the game as the Titans would drive the ball only to come away without points.
Both teams would trade multiple possessions until another Wasco touchdown would put up the Tigers up 14-0 at the half.
The second half would be just as stagnant as the first as both teams would go back and forth. Wasco would score yet again however giving them a 21-0 lead against the Titans. Before the third quarter would end though, the Titans would score their only touchdown of the night. The fourth quarter wouldn’t see any scoring as both teams would come up with a multitude of empty drives.
The final score stood at 21-7 as Wasco improves to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the South Sequoia League. Meanwhile, the Titans fall to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in SSL play.
Wasco takes on Arvin at home on Friday, Oct. 12. The Titans take on Taft at home.
CCHS Activities Director Lorraine Leynes said, “Our homecoming week was ‘Titan Fest’ with Pixar-themed dress up days. Games and festivities for the week consisted of a Food Fest with a variety of food, lunch rallies, and Homecoming Day pep rally hosted by the Associated Student Body.”
Halftime football shows were presented by the CCHS award-winning band directed by Alex Gonzales and a cheer performance by Titan cheerleaders coached by Bianca Cook and Claudia Tavares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.