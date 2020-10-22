Delano Supervisor David Couch announced his Warm Clothes Drive this week to benefit District 4 families in need.
"We are very excited to announce our Warm Clothes Drive," Supervisor Couch said. "We will be taking all warm clothes donations from blankets, coats, scarves and socks."
Donations will benefit District 4 families, he said.
"We had tremendous success last year," Couch said. "We were able to host several distributions to give warm clothes to deserving families in District 4."
If you have any warm clothes to donate please bring them to our office or give us a call and we'll schedule an in person pick up at 661-868-3680.
Supervisor Couch would like residents to be aware of expanded service for Kern County libraries. As library services are able to open a little more, residents are reminded to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
