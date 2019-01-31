Enough signatures have been gathered for a referendum on a new law that would abolish cash bail, providing a reprieve to the thousands of bail bondsmen in the state whose industry would perish if the law goes forward.
Passed in August, Senate Bill 10 eliminates bail for all individuals charged with a crime, replacing the system with risk assessments that determine who should be let out of jail to await trial, and what restrictions they should face. It had been set to take effect in October.
But upon the bill's passage in August, a group called Californians Against the Reckless Bail Scheme began gathering signatures. This month it announced it collected 576,813 signatures — far surpassing the required 365,880.
"We knew with the momentum against this law from people on all sides of the issue, getting on the ballot would not be the problem," Jeff Clayton, executive director of the American Bail Coalition, said in a news release. "Now we can move on toward defeating this reckless law."
Supporters say abolishing cash bail would make the criminal justice system more equal for those who can't afford to bail themselves out.
Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, one of the bill's authors, posted a statement in response to the signature gathering effort last week calling cash bail "an unsafe, unjust, unfair, predatory for-profit system that hurts people."
"The money bail industry is desperately trying to hang on and buy themselves more time," Bonta wrote. "But even they see the writing on the wall. Money bail is wrong. It’s unjust. It doesn’t promote public safety and it ruins lives."
Detractors of the law, however, say it could result in more people spending time behind bars than under the cash bail system.
T.J. Esposito, marketing director for Patriot Bail Bonds in Bakersfield, said people who otherwise could have bailed out could end up sitting in a jail cell until their case is heard. He said the new law is just the latest example of overreaching on the part of the legislature and "soft on crime" laws.
And a number of people who are released under the new system, Esposito said, will likely skip their court hearing because there's no reason financially for them to show up.
Under the cash bail system, bail bondsmen usually post bail for those in custody. The accused usually need to pay the bail bondsman a nonrefundable fee of 7 to 10 percent of the bail price in order for the bondsman to post bail.
Failure to turn up in court results in the bondsman rescinding the bail amount.
"You have someone vouching for you," Esposito said of cash bail. "You have skin in the game, money to lose."
The county probation department would likely have to hire more employees to handle the new system.
The department already does assessments for the types of restrictions that should be required for those on probation, but the new system would most likely call on local offices to amend some of their already existing assessments to determine who should be eligible for bail.
