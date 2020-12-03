It was just a year ago that Delano's Thanksgiving Community Luncheon came back after a hiatus of several years. On Thanksgiving Day, even our current COVID-19 pandemic couldn't stop the second annual event from happening.
About 75 masked volunteers came out on a clear, chilly morning to feed about 800 people at Delano's drive-thru community meal. Those eating could also pick up their food outside Tony's Firehouse Grill, said steering committee member Art Armendariz.
As has become a recent tradition, the meal was scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. but started closer to 10:20 a.m. and ran through 1 p.m. Just like last year, servers with masks set up in a giant white tent and moved like an assembly line, getting the all-important holiday staples of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, roll and, of course, pumpkin pie.
Delano businessmen Tony Martinez Sr. and Dalip Singh, former owner of Singh GMC of Delano, started the community meal tradition back in 1986, providing a free Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needed it. That tradition lasted about 30 years. The first two years the meal was held at the dealership, and then it moved to the Delano Armory, which is now closed to public functions.
"Last year we fed about 600 people," said Armendariz, a Delano Joint Union High School Board trustee and aide for District 4 Supervisor David Couch. "This year, we hope to feed 800 people."
The meal was open to everyone, especially those older folks who may not otherwise be able to celebrate Thanksgiving, he said. "We just hope to keep everyone safe and sound."
Just like last year, Armendariz welcomed everyone to the meal during a break in the action, then introduced Pastor David Vivas Jr., who provided the pre-meal blessing. At that point, the food served in to-go containers started moving.
Former and current city of Delano employees cooked the special deep-bit barbecued turkeys and watched as everyone enjoyed their culinary work.
Overall, volunteers cooked more than 100 turkeys donated by Tony Martinez Jr., carving them up, making side dishes, cutting pies, stacking drinks and unloading items donated from all over the community, including from the Delano Union School District, Delano Joint Union High School District and Delano Community Alliance.
Other sponsors for the event included District 4 Supervisor Couch, the city of Delano, Kiwanis Club, Delano Harvest Holidays, Adventist Health Delano and the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled.
