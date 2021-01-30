Student events in the Delano Union School District are alive and well as pupils from district schools competed through Zoom in the district’s Region 10 Oral Language Festival held the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 14.
First-place winners in each event will represent the district at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Virtual Oral Language Festival on Saturday, Feb. 20, also held through Zoom.
Coaches for the students were Diane Jacobs from La Vina Middle School and Sheryl Taylor from Albany Park Elementary School.
The winners include:
Humorous solo (grades 7-8) — 1st: Nathalie Vasquez, La Vina Middle School – The Stinky Cheese Man
Serious solo (grades 7-8) — 1st: Armindev Bhatti, La Vina Middle School – Knock Knock.
Humorous solo (grades 4-6) — 1st: Valerie Reinaldo, Albany Park School – Dragons Love Tacos; 2nd: Sienna Carrillo, La Vina Middle School – Seriously Snow White.
Serious solo (grades 4-6) — 1st: Samantha Coronado, Albany Park School – Charlotte’s Web; 2nd: Andrea Justine Veloya, La Vina Middle School – The Terrible Things; 3rd: Jasmine Gill, La Vina Middle School – Bud, Not Buddy.
