The Delano City Council winners of the November general election include two challengers and one incumbent among top 3 vote-getters, according to official final results.
Newcomer Veronica Vasquez tallied the most votes with 4,432, followed by two-year-incumbent Joe Alindajao at 4,067 and fellow newcomer Salvador Solorio-Ruiz with 3,207.
Incumbents Grace Vallejo at 2,942 votes and Joe Aguirre at 2,897 finished fourth and fifth respectively in the seven-person race. Two other challengers, Jaime Mendoza with 2,761 and Carlton Lennon with 1,517, finished up the tally.
The new council members were sworn in during a special meeting on Monday at Delano City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.